NBC Claims Biden and Family Are Discussing an Exit Plan

NBC News reports Biden and his family are discussing his possible exit plan from the race. NBC says if he is putting together a plan should he leave is an extraordinary development.

The overall tone of the conversations has been that any exit plan — should Biden decide to take that step, as some of his closest allies increasingly believe he will — should put the party in the best position to beat former President Donald Trump while also being worthy of the more than five decades he has served the country in elected office, these people said.

Biden’s family members have specifically discussed how he would want to end his re-election bid on his own timing and with a carefully calculated plan in place. Considerations about the impact of the campaign on his health, his family and the stability of the country are among those at the forefront of the discussions, the people familiar with those discussions said.

NOT SO FAST

White House spokesman Andrew Bates denied that any such exit discussions are happening among the family.

“That is not happening, period,” he said. “The individuals making those claims are not speaking for his family or his team — and they will be proven wrong. Keep the faith.”

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Friday, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon acknowledged that the campaign has seen some “slippage.” However, she said it’s been “a small movement” and insisted Biden is “absolutely” still in the race.

Ron Klain, Biden’s former White House chief of staff, wants him to stay in the race.

“I think he’s feeling the pressure,” said Klain, who has spoken to Biden recently. “I want him to stay in.”

Klain’s take is that it makes no sense for Biden to be pushed aside. Klain says they are “undervaluing” the only person who has beaten Trump.