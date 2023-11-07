NBC, Clown Reporting of a Jewish Man’s Homicide

A 69-year-old Jewish man died from a brain hemorrhage after a pro-Hamas Palestinian supporter hit him with a megaphone, and he fell to the concrete, hitting his head.

On November 5, Paul Kessler, 69, was involved in a physical altercation with a pro-Palestinian activist. Mr. Kessler was physically injured and later died of internal injuries.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and has not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime.

Multiple witnesses reported an altercation.

An autopsy was performed on November 6th, and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be blunt force head injury and the manner of death homicide, the Sheriff’s Office said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and the incident appears to be isolated and not part of a large effort, they concluded.

It’s clear-cut, but the media is back to their old games of not reporting the truth when someone in their favored group does something wrong. Mr. Kessler was allegedly beaten.

So, here’s the NBC News headlined the story: Man dies after hitting head at dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies in California, officials say.

The subtitle: Witnesses said Paul Kessler fell and struck his head during a confrontation with protesters Sunday in Ventura County, the sheriff’s department said. He died Monday.

A woman was killed during the Charlottesville protests and it was the biggest news story for months An elderly Jewish man was just killed by a Hamas supporter in Los Angeles after being hit over the head with a megaphone Will the media cover it equally?pic.twitter.com/Aowk0kAe4n — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 7, 2023

As Paul Kessler’s blood was still on the ground, as he was rushed away in an ambulance where he would die from massive head trauma, the anti-Israel “protesters” who killed him resumed chanting. Their social media posts said they expected “crusty old racist white men” to be there.… https://t.co/KiDVqxowOY — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 7, 2023

