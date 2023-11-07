Senate GOP Tells Dems No Ukraine $$$ Without Border Security

Senate Republicans informed Democrats today that they will not approve funds for Ukraine unless the granting of amnesty and rules for “credible fear” are tightened up. The one-page plan — written by GOP Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — calls for a wide variety of changes, including raising the “credible fear” standard for asylum-seekers The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement All illegal aliens have to do now is say they have a “credible fear.” We now have fake asylum laws thanks to open borders Democrats. They have violated all immigration laws and then turned around and said we need to reform immigration laws they don’t follow. What they want is a path to citizenship for all these future Democrats. Currently, they give parole – amnesty – to almost everyone, with almost no vetting. Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek The proposal was met with swift criticism from the White House and Democrats, who urged Republicans not to hold Ukraine funding hostage to a divisive domestic dispute that has bedeviled presidents and lawmakers for the last three decades. Open borders is only divisive to Progressive Communist Democrats. Lindsay Graham even said there’s no deal without some negotiation on this issue. SECURING COUNTRIES BEFORE OURS – NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Democrats want to force DACA millions on a path to citizenship. DACA are allegedly children who were brought here illegally by their illegal alien parents. It is already obvious that if DACAs get the vote, Democrats will have the permanent electoral majority. It will also burden our benefits system, including our Social Security and Medicare benefits, perhaps beyond what it can handle.

"We're not going to try to secure other countries and not secure ours," Lankford said. "For three years, we've been saying: 'When are we going to secure the country? When are we going to do this?' And every year it's gotten worse. … And the volume has reached loud enough that we're saying, 'Time out; we've got to be able to secure our own country while we're working for the security of others.'" Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said it's "really unfortunate that Republicans are tying the two together." "But I'm listening to my Republican colleagues," he said, adding that there are "pieces of what they put on the table that we could have a conversation about" but that "there would also have to be some Democratic priorities, as well, on the table." DACA OR ELSE One of those Democratic priorities is granting a path to American citizenship for so-called Dreamers — illegal aliens brought to the U.S. unlawfully as children – allegedly. It's hard to prove. "DACA is not border security," Lankford said. "This is a national security package." Also, they're not migrants – they're illegal aliens. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., labeled the GOP immigration proposal "radical" and argued it "would eviscerate our asylum system, endangering families and children fleeing violence and persecution." Open borders in times of war and with a full-throated welfare system is radical. Having reasonable immigration laws is not radical. CITIZENSHIP FOR TENS OF MILLIONS OF FUTURE DEMOCRATS White House spokesman Angelo Fernández Hernández said in a statement: "We disagree with many of the policies contained in the new Senate Republican border proposal. Further, we do not see anything in their proposal about creating an earned path to citizenship for Dreamers and others. Congress should fund the President's supplemental request to secure the border now." Far-left hack Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who chairs the Judiciary Committee, which oversees immigration, said the GOP proposal is "not a good starting point." "I am willing to talk to anyone on either side of the aisle who wants to move past the partisan bickering on this issue," he said, "Let's show the world that we can come together to fix our broken system — and let's not hold critical Ukraine aid hostage in the process." The war in Ukraine is an unaffordable boondoggle, and Mr. Zelensky is a dictator of a corrupt administration. We have no idea who these people are, but we know some are criminals, cartels, and terrorists. NEW: Video from a @TxDPS helicopter shows how illegal immigrant "gotaways" attempt to get deeper into the U.S. after crossing & evading. Watch as a group hiding in the brush off a highway in the Del Rio, TX area waits for a smuggler to pull up. TXDPS was watching – arrested all. pic.twitter.com/s9FLRKDxBN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 7, 2023 What they admit* they caught. Doesn't include gottaways. pic.twitter.com/4FqYYP8Ti9 — VK (@vjeannek) October 31, 2023 Soon BLM/ANTIFA will learn huge numbers of Arabs, African blacks, and others swarming in by the millions, absolutely hate American blacks (or soon will), gays, Jews, and the entire LGBT zoo and will kill them all. Those who haven't learned soon will learn that most people with… pic.twitter.com/jQpo57Xpiy — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) November 7, 2023

