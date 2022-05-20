Breaking…NBC News Finally Discovers Hunter’s Laptop & National Security Concerns

NBC News finally discovers and analyzes the Hunter laptop from Hell, perhaps spurred on by the fact that everyone can now analyze the data on the laptop. It’s on a searchable database for all to see the truth that was hidden by the mainstream media.

You can search it for yourself on this link. Perhaps NBC News doesn’t want to look like the corrupt partisan propagandists they actually are.

If you remember, all news organizations hid it or called it Russian disinformation, based on the word of some leftist apparatchiks. Social media banned it along with the NY Post.

By hiding the truth about how compromised the Biden family truly is, they helped swing the election. So, when people say there wasn’t any election fraud, look no further than the ‘trusted’ media. All of the media probably could have had access to it.

So now, NBC discovers the laptop shows NATIONAL SECURITY issues and seems slightly concerned.

NBC News is actually blaming Rudy Giuliani for setting up roadblocks. He allegedly made it too hard for them to obtain the actual images. Believe them if you want. We can’t say, but what we can say is they had no curiosity and their henchmen on MSNBC constantly trashed it as Russian disinformation.

EXCERPT ON WHAT THEY FOUND AND IT WAS HIDDEN PRIOR TO THE 2020 ELECTION

From 2013 through 2018 Hunter Biden and his company brought in about $11 million via his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud, according to an NBC News analysis of a copy of Biden’s hard drive and iCloud account and documents released by Republicans on two Senate committees.

The documents and the analysis, which don’t show what he did to earn millions from his Chinese partners, raise questions about national security, business ethics, and potential legal exposure…Read on…

They do their best to soft-pedal it, again showing their contempt for the truth. Mostly, they lie by omission. Whether you support or don’t support Donald Trump, you should consider the damage caused by the dishonesty in our media. They are willing to ignore national security.

