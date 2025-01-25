NBC News Highlights Fake Petitions Trashing RFK Jr.

NBC News, lap poodle for the far left, published what looks like a planted article from Arabella flagships. NBC published an article about more than 15,000 doctors [now 17,000] who signed a petition for the Committee to Protect Healthcare [and Action Network dot org] to fight against Robert F. Kennedy’s nomination as HHS Secretary.

NBC ‘News’ Report in Part

More than 15,000 doctors have signed a letter urging senators to vote against confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of health and human services.

“The health and well-being of 336 million Americans depend on leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, evidence-based medicine, and strengthening the integrity of our public health system,” the letter reads. “RFK Jr. is not only unqualified to lead this essential agency — he is actively dangerous.”

The letter was posted online by the Committee to Protect Health Care, a physician’s advocacy group. Beyond his well-documented anti-vaccine views and advocacy, the letter cites other conspiracy theories Kennedy has actively spread, including baseless claims about a link between school shootings and antidepressants and his promotion of disproven treatments for COVID-19.

The article is a complete fraud. The petitions are complete frauds. NBC News did not investigate or know what they were doing. The petitions were published by far-left progressive [mostly communist] groups funded by the Soros family and Bill Gates, who thinks he’s Donald Trump’s new friend, and the Ford Foundation. The petitions do not require one ounce of proof that the people signing them are doctors. It’s all a fake, concocted story based on fake petitions.

We did our own research, signing in as Dr. Ben Casey after the very old TV show, and they accepted it.

Jilian Michaels, author, media personality, and fitness expert, conducted her own research:

How crazy is this… The supposed letter signed by “over 17000” doctors denouncing @RobertKennedyJr is actually fake. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/rdeljbEmdf — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) January 24, 2025

The Far-Reaching Tentacles of the Far-Far-Left

Far-left funders have donated $6.5 billion since 2006 to the radical for-profit consultancy group Arabella Advisors. Arabella is a shady, dangerous, dark money operation for George Soros’s Foundation to Promote Open Society ($36 million in 2021), The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation ($490 million from 2008 to 2022), Ford Foundation ($26.7 million to the New Venture Fund, an Arabela offshoot in 2021), and others. They call their organizations “ultra-liberal,” but they are progressives: socialists, globalists, and communists. Their flagships are Hopewell and Sixteen-Thirty, and their offshoot is CTP, the Committee to Protect Healthcare

The Committee to Protect Healthcare Petition

Two Arabella flagships, Hopewell, Sixteen Thirty Fund, and their offshoot CTP, Committee to Protect Healthcare, are backing a petition for doctors to sign that claims Robert F. Kennedy is a conspiracy theorist and a danger to healthcare. The Committee to Protect Healthcare petition allows anyone to sign, anyone who wants to say they are a doctor. The petition doesn’t even ask for a license number.

Action Network dot Org Petition

Another petition, Action Network.org, founded by the communistic John Kerry, backed the far-left Women’s March, Occupy Wall Street, March for Our Lives, Dakota Access Pipeline Revolt, anti-Keystone, The Indivisible Project, March for [faux] Science, People’s Climate March, and so on.

They open their platform to the Communist Party USA26, the associated Young Communist League USA, and the Democrat Socialists of America (to the left of communists).

Their anti-RFK petition also doesn’t ask for an ounce of proof that the signatories are doctors. Anyone can sign.

