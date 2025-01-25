President Trump Might Impound $300B from the Climate Scam

President Trump temporarily halted federal spending that Congress has authorized, known as impoundment, through an Executive Order.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily blocking funds that Congress has already authorized. This included signature Biden plans on infrastructure and climate change. Trump and his allies have argued he can impound the funds. However, critics point to a federal law, the Impoundment Control Act, forbidding it.

Trump’s incoming Office of Management and Budget Director, Russell Vought, argues that the Impoundment Control Act is unconstitutional and the president has expansive power to cancel congressionally authorized spending.

President Trump has said several times that he would do it. He wants to use it to cut waste and the bloated bureaucracy, as well as lower inflation. The following is a video from 2023.

It would help kill the Green New Scam.

Trump’s Office of Management and Budget clarified the order Wednesday after confusion and criticism over the blocked funds. He said it only applies to funding for projects that specifically deal with Trump’s directives on increasing energy production, such as funding for climate change initiatives and electric vehicle charging.

Impoundment, the practice of presidents declining to spend money Congress has appropriated, has a long history, with multiple presidents dating back to Thomas Jefferson taking some action against federal spending.

After President Richard Nixon took impoundment to an extreme and canceled billions of dollars in spending, Congress passed the Impoundment Control Act, which says presidents can only use the impoundment power by submitting requests to Congress about funds they don’t want to disburse; lawmakers then have to approve those requests within 45 days. Otherwise, the funds are released.

Nixon seemed to go too far, but perhaps the act to control it also went too far.

It’s Not Certain Trump Will Impound Funds

Proponents of the Impoundment Control Act argue presidents have always had limited power to cancel federal spending. The act clarified existing restrictions on presidents’ authority. It is a view backed up by the courts. Trump and his allies argue that presidents have broad power to withhold funds, and the Impoundment Control Act unlawfully limits their constitutional authority.

Vought told the Senate during his confirmation hearing that the funding is only paused until the administration can assess the situation.

Take out your number two pencil the word is impoundment! Trump has FOUND $300Billion allocated for the GREEN NEW SCAM and other Dem priorities and it’s being redirected to THE AMERICAN PEOPLE or back to the US TREASURY! Dems are apoplectic! pic.twitter.com/sd9E4P5bHa — TRUTH NOW ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sxdoc) January 24, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email