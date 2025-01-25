Should Foreigners Burning US Flags Be Deported?

President Trump signed an Executive Order that allows the deportation of foreign students who express support for terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis.
Should foreigners who burn the American flag and express hatred for America also be deported?
Pro-Palestinians near the Congress toppled US flags and burned them, replaced them with Palestinian flags , spray painted “H×mas”, and wrote “Abolish the USA”
These are not protesters. These are terrorists.
pic.twitter.com/NKANrHyi3L
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 25, 2024
