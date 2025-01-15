The UK Is About to Lose All Election Integrity

Sir Keir Starmer’s government proposes allowing millions of foreign nationals to vote and abolishing measures to prevent voter fraud.

Ministers are considering plans to overhaul the way elections are held by scrapping voter ID laws and giving five million foreign nationals the right to vote in UK elections.

They clearly plan to cheat and stay in power in perpetuity.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), a Left-wing think-tank closely aligned with Labour, has said in a recent report that there is a “clear need for a wider political conversation about the notion of citizenship and voting rights in the UK.”

It also called for the “removal or relaxation” of rules introduced in 2022 that force people to show photographic identification before voting.

Ministers could also consider automatically registering voters “shortly before their 16th birthdays” – a move that would add 700,000 young people to the electoral register each year. Plans to expand the right to vote to 16 and 17-year-olds are already underway.

