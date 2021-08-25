NBC News reporter: ‘a very dark period for the United States’

















NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel said Tuesday that the Biden administration’s ongoing evacuations from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s consolidation of power will be remembered “as a very dark period for the United States.”

Engel has reported from Kabul amid the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies.

He told NBC’s Chuck Todd: “If you lose the Taliban’s cooperation, the Taliban could … unleash people toward the airport, stop cooperating completely, overwhelm the Americans’ process, have that process break down,” the journalist explained.

“This war used to be called Operation Enduring Freedom. It’s turned out not to be enduring & this is only free according to what the Taliban says will be free. You could also look at this as a moment of … American humiliation, leaving, forced to leave on the Taliban’s clock and with the Taliban’s good graces,” Engel said.

Even NBC kind of gets it, although Engel thinks this makes sense tactically. We should remind people here that China is on the ground helping the terrorists make us look as weak as possible.

Only cowards leave their people behind and that is what Biden is doing.

Watch:

NBC's @RichardEngel reacts to Biden letting Taliban dictate withdrawal deadline: "I think history will judge this moment as a very dark period for the United States" pic.twitter.com/IM84Dkvc6Y — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) August 24, 2021

