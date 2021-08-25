Speaker Pelosi’s $3.5T bill destroys the right to inheritance

















One of the key beliefs of Marxist ideology is no one should own property privately, and one way to erode private ownership is to destroy inheritance.

President Biden has proposed a new death tax to help pay for his $3.5 trillion social welfare expansion and to further the ideology of envy and theft — socialism.

He is getting resistance from Congress, including a top farm state Democrat who warns that the tax will hurt family farms, The Washington Times reports.

The proposal would change the way capital gains are calculated on inherited assets worth more than $1 million. It will take a larger bite out of inherited stocks, real estate, businesses, and farms.

Bernie Sanders’ $3.5 trillion ‘human’ infrastructure bill includes the destruction of the right to inheritance.

It’s explained briefly in this clip from Stinchfield:

