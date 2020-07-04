NBC News reporter cheers violence against a sitting senator

An NBC News reporter is celebrating the violent attack on Senator Rand Paul because she didn’t like his opinion about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s negativity.

Rand Paul’s Neighbor 2020 https://t.co/Jy15IemgZ3 — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) July 1, 2020

These reporters are despicable. They are worse than just activists, they’re vicious.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Tuesday criticized Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, over his negative assessments on the coronavirus pandemic. He wants him be more optimistic.

“We just need more optimism. There is good news out there, and we’re not getting it,” Paul said as Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

He blasted him over his negativity in this clip from The Hill:

It was a lot more than that but The Hill decided not to share the rest of the exchange. It was about children going back to school.

This is the exchange in full with Dr. Paul leveling him with facts: