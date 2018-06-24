NBC reporter John Heilemann admitted that he works with the Democrat Party to ‘inflict damage’ on President Trump. He kept referring to himself and the Democrats as one but then tried to say he “wasn’t part of the Democrat Party.”
He walked it back since he must have realized he exposed his bias.
The media just ignores the fact that this has gone on for decades. It certainly went on under Barack Obama.
From article–‘Orwellian Doublethink’ and Controlled Insanity,’ “The Lies of totalitarian government must also be accepted by the less intelligent- no problem. George Orwell realized this was a much simpler dilemma to solve. This segment of society can be made to accept “the most flagrant violations of reality” without too much trouble – just expose them to 8-12 years of foolishness in government schools – and simply lie to them – even flagrantly – through an OUT-OF-MAINSTREAM MEDIA our new versions of Soviet Pravda and Izvestia.”
Show of hands…..anyone surprised?
I thought this story was about a journalist, not John Heilemann. You guys tricked me!