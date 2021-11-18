NBC Reporter Following Rittenhouse Jurors-Possibly TO OUT THEM-Was ARRESTED!

















We already reported that evil MNBC is banned for allegedly planning to put Rittenhouse jurors in danger and place the outcome of the trial in jeopardy by terrorizing these people. Now, we have more good news.

The producer, James Morrison was trying to take pictures — allegedly. MSNBC denies it but Kenosha police briefly took him into custody and think he was trying to photograph them. The police said he was charged with several traffic violations — very suspicious, but not proof. He also has blacked-out windows according to Judge Rittenhouse.

There was no breach of security regarding the jury, nor were there any photographs obtained. This investigation remains active and open, no further information. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) November 18, 2021

Morrison has a Wikipedia page. Currently, he works under the supervision of Irene Byon, the MSNBC manager in New York. He was literally tracking the jury and ran a red light to keep up with them.

NBC said that even though Morrison was arrested near the jury van, he had no ill intentions nor was he going to contact them. They said he wasn’t going to photograph them and they regret the incident.

We bet they do.

Wow. So if I have this correct, accord. 2 this article, @NBCNews confirms that James Morrison is a “freelancer” for them but they insist that he wasn’t trying 2 photo. jurors BUT they would NOT deny he was told 2 follow them. That should be against the law https://t.co/i2Ry7p7AE9 — Nakia (Tammy) Anderson (@CreativeVerveM) November 18, 2021

The creepy network is under investigation.

MSNBC under investigation for jury intimidation for the Rittenhouse trial. Under the direct of Irene Byon, James Morrison ran a red light in an attempt to follow the jury bus. I hope MSNBC gets sued into bankruptcy. pic.twitter.com/TWH6Df3c8c — Weezer (@bjamminwithyou2) November 18, 2021

Creeps banned!!!

full clip with info and msnbc banned pic.twitter.com/fKevXHQu6I — oak_tree_upheaval (@oaktreeupheaval) November 18, 2021

The police arrested other creeps:

The Police said there is no credible threat at this time.

KPD is aware of numerous attempts by malicious actors to spread disinformation on various social media platforms. To date, there is no credible threat to public safety. For factual and accurate information please follow @KenoshaPolice and Kenosha Police Department on Facebook — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) November 17, 2021

