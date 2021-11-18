Now That Fauci Noticed Vaccines, Mandates Sure to Follow

















Late to the party Tony, Hillary’s friend, finally noticed what we have all noticed for months thanks to data from the UK and Israel. Vaccinated people are in the hospitals and they are dying. [Definitely, watch the video below.]

This is our third article on this issue, but now the boosters are approved and mandates are sure to follow.

The vaccine wears off in 2-6 months, an Israel study shows.

Fauci’s answer never has anything to do with natural immunity or treatment. He only likes vaccines. And he LOVES mandates that are putting competent Americans out of work, Americans who labored during the pandemic, helped the sick, kept our food on shelves, got the engine of civilization going.

It’s happening with the help of misinformed Americans who believe the MSM.

“What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations among people who’ve been vaccinated but not boosted,” Fauci said Tuesday during an NBC News interview. “It’s a significant proportion, but not the majority by any means.”

No, you didn’t just see it. The CDC finally showed the enormous numbers of naturally immune Americans – 125 million – and natural immunity seems to last better and far longer than the vax. The Israel study said it’s 13 times better than vaccines.

Bonaparte Fauci, Dr. Wrong, needs to go away. He has lied repeatedly and is the reason we have lawless mandates too many Americans do not approve of. The vax rejecters are not anti-vax and they include Black People, White People, Democrats, Republicans, so stop lying MSM and Dem activists.

That eagle-eyed CDC Director Walensky noticed.

“Although the highest risk are those people who are unvaccinated, we are seeing an increase in emergency department visits among adults 65 and older, which are now again higher than they are for younger age groups,” Walensky remarked.

Residents of long-term care facilities and individuals over age 65 were among the first to be eligible for vaccines last winter.

CDC data shows long-term care residents who got a booster had a “markedly lower” infection rate compared with those who did not, Walensky claimed Wednesday.

Also during the briefing, Fauci said that despite the waning effectiveness, COVID-19 vaccines are able to “protect you, your family, and your community.”

Well, let’s mandate it then because we mustn’t leave Americans with any freedoms.

Definitely watch this video:

Related















