NYT Ties Dems Wanting to Ditch Joe to a Right-Wing Conspiracy

A NY Times writer found a way to make the plot to ditch Joe Biden about a right-wing conspiracy.

Politico says 17 Democratic representatives want Joe Biden to quit the race. There were 15, and two more—Reps. Ed Case and Greg Stanton—joined in. They want him to step down for democracy’s sake, even though he is the Democratically elected choice of Democrats.

At least one senator, media blatherskites, and donors have called for him to step aside. Donors just froze $90 million to a Super PAC. Newspapers like the NY Times have called for him to resign.

Biden fans will be happy to know this was only a right-wing conspiracy theory.

The New York Times in an article titled, How Biden’s stumbles collided with a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Stuart A. Thompson writes:

For years, far-right commentators have floated a conspiracy theory that Democratic Party elites were secretly plotting to replace President Biden on the ticket — a switcheroo that could give the party an advantage in November.

I never heard of this theory. Apparently, Vivek Ramaswamy said on a podcast that they wanted to ditch the old man. He said he knew it a year and a half ago, and this is their last chance.

Thompson claims Vivek’s claim was just luck and a conspiracy theory. He says it is happenstance, not a plot:

The reality seems far less orchestrated. Democrats first appeared crestfallen by Mr. Biden’s unsteady debate performance, then scrambled to align behind a single response, with some party leaders backing Mr. Biden and others calling for his replacement.

This article appeared on the same day Axios reported that Democrats were secretly trying to ditch the old man.

Axios:

President Biden beat back the initial public campaign by Democrats to oust him from the party’s presidential ticket, swiftly and decisively. But very-connected Democrats, mostly veterans of the Obama and Clinton administrations, are plotting hourly to get him to withdraw quickly.

They’re commissioning polls, lobbying former presidents, back-channeling Democratic leaders, organizing donors, and taking the fight to Biden in a very public way. They’re the unofficial Committee to Unelect the President. The mission: Push Biden out of the presidential race — the sooner, the better.



These anti-right-obsessed propagandists in the media will twist anything into a right-wing conspiracy. The bureaucrats control the media. What can we do that isn’t controlled by technocrats and bureaucrats? We’re regulated, surveiled, and punished. If we go against the narrative, we get a response we won’t like. You can’t do much without a permit or license, and it’s worsening. Our media is part of the machine.

It’s hard to win if you don’t join the sheeple.

A Fox reporter pointed that out:

The NYT *this morning* accused the right of pushing a “conspiracy theory” that Dems are secretly plotting to replace Biden at the top of the ticket… Meanwhile, Axios is reporting *this morning* how Dems are secretly plotting to replace Biden at the top of the ticket. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/MPhKFHtvtS — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) July 12, 2024

The saviors of democracy want to go against the wishes of their electorate and pick the Democrat candidate for president. They knew Joe Biden was too feeble but pushed everyone but him out of the primary. They are unhappy that Biden’s unfortunate mental state is now public knowledge. So, the solution is to plot and pick a candidate without the electorate. That is what is happening, and it’s not right-wing anything.