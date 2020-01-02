NBC screams new emails land a “devastating blow,” only they don’t

After reading the NBC News article, ‘Devastating blow’: Schumer says newly revealed emails show why Senate GOP needs to allow impeachment witnesses, one must wonder if people will fall for this.

It’s not just NBC, it’s CNN and others. The MSM is blowing up some ‘so what’ emails into a crisis of sorts. They probably have a stack of additional documents to pull from if these latest ’emails’ don’t force a lengthy trial with Democrat witnesses and no Republican witnesses showing up.

The subtitle of the article is, There was “clear direction” from Trump to freeze aid to Ukraine, a White House budget official wrote in one of the emails obtained by Just Security. That’s it, and we know that. So what? He wanted to freeze the aid because Ukraine is corrupt. He had no faith that the new president, a stand up comic by trade, was going to do a thing about it.

“The newly-revealed unredacted emails are a devastating blow to Sen. McConnell’s push to have a trial without the documents and witnesses we’ve requested. These emails further expose the serious concerns raised by Trump administration officials about the propriety and legality of the president’s decision to cut off aid to Ukraine to benefit himself,” Schumer said.

The emails say nothing about the Bidens, which is the crux of the impeachment argument. Therefore, it’s not a ‘devastating blow.’

The article further claims, “The emails also showcase the growing tensions between the White House and the Department of Defense over the hold on the Ukraine funds…”

However, the OMB denies there was an issue. An OMB spokesperson said in a statement that, “There was agreement every step of the way between DOD and OMB lawyers, who were responsible for working out the details of the hold, in line with the President’s priorities.”

CNN has a couple of anonymous people who say something different, but they’re anonymous. They could be janitors in the building for all we know.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said that the emails “undermine any claim that the hold on military aid was ordered by the President for some unknown but legitimate reason.”

No, they don’t. The President said he wanted the military aid held back. That’s all they got, and we’ve known that since the beginning. Anything else is conjecture.

Then Nancy Pelosi lied. She claims he hid the emails. The President didn’t hide anything. He went to court to ask for judicial review, which is well within his constitutional right.

Trump engaged in unprecedented, total obstruction of Congress, hiding these emails, all other documents, and his top aides from the American people. His excuse was a phony complaint about the House process. What’s the excuse now? Why won’t Trump & McConnell allow a fair trial? https://t.co/S3ZlEJMMDB — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 2, 2020

The Democrats want another retrial of phony claims and hearsay. The goal is to damage the President in an election year. Frankly, they operate like Stalinists.