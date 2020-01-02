Manhattan DA won’t prosecute attack by a Muslim woman against a Jewish student as a hate crime

Lihi Ahron, the Israeli student, can be seen describing an attack by a Muslim woman, continually saying ‘Allahu akbar’ and making racist, insulting comments. She became violent and attacked the student.

Police arrested her.

The district attorney in Manhattan is refusing to prosecute the anti-Semitic attack as a hate crime.

THE STORY

New Jersey resident Zarinah Ali, 38, a Muslim woman, wouldn’t let Ms. Ahron sit in the seat next to her and continually insulted a Jewish man sitting on the train.

Ali continuously spat out nasty, racist insults, and even talked about how great it was that the Jews were murdered in Jersey City recently.

The crazed woman suddenly grabbed Lihi’s face without warning and left her with a scar.

According to the Free Beacon, The Manhattan district attorney’s office has declined to prosecute the assault as a hate crime, according to lawyers representing the victim.

The idea of hate crimes can’t only work for one side. The category is questionable since all crimes are hateful. However, if they want it, they must administer justice equally. The Manhattan DA doesn’t seem willing to do so for crazed Muslim women.

Watch the encounter.