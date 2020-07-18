NC school district won’t open without single payer & welfare for people here illegally

A North Carolina teachers’ union won’t open without universal health care and welfare for illegal aliens, Free Beacon reports.

The Durham Public Schools voted unanimously to hold all classes virtually for nine weeks. That takes us to mid-September and they can extend it right to November 3rd if they so decide.

Democrats did say they want to use this opportunity — the virus — to transform the nation.

Included in the DAE statement was a call to adopt a slew of far-left policy goals before holding in-person classes, including Medicare for All and “direct income support regardless of immigration status.”

“There are concrete policies that have permitted other countries to flatten the curve and return to public life: moratoriums on rent and mortgage, universal health care, direct income support regardless of immigration status,” the statement reads. “We must fight together, collectively, for changes that will permit our communities to thrive during this pandemic and beyond.”

The union’s statement also calls for a full shutdown of the state, saying “until that is done, remote learning should remain the default.”

Most experts are calling for the re-opening of schools physically in September. Studies of schools in foreign countries all show keeping the schools open did not have any negligable effect.

