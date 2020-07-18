Fed judge rules Obama’s DACA must be revived with new enrollments, path to citizenship.

A federal judge on Friday ordered the government to revive the DACA program as it existed before President Trump tried to phase it out in 2017. That means new applications are coming. There are probably over 2 million now if the Migration Policy Institute, a left-wing organization, is to be believed. Thirteen hundred are immediately eligible.

One way of looking at it is that a former president’s unconstitutional executive order cannot be overturned by his successor.

Daily Caller secured a memo by George Soros’s Center for American Progress which emphasized the importance of passing DACA legislation. As the memo phrased it, it’s a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.” He means achieving their permanent electoral majority. Last week, Bill O’Reilly said Soros is a communist.

IT WAS A KEY ISSUE

That’s a key issue that had remained in limbo after last month’s Supreme Court ruling, which found the Trump phaseout cut too many corners.

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm, a left-winger appointed by Barack Obama in 2012, sitting in Maryland, issued an order restoring all parts of the program back to where they were. That means not only protecting current recipients but also approving new ones.

It also renews an indirect pathway to citizenship, aka Advance Parole. Some DACA applicants had used to gain green cards.

“The rescission of the DACA policy is vacated, and the policy is restored to its pre-September 5, 2017 status,” Judge Grimm said. “Defendants and their agents, servants, employees, attorneys, and all persons in active concert or participation with any of them, are enjoined from implementing or enforcing the DACA rescission and from taking any other action to rescind DACA that is not in compliance with applicable law.”

Last month’s Supreme Court ruling had maintained the deportation amnesty for enrolled DREAMers. The administration had not approved any new applications.