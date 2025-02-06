NCAA Bans Transgenders from Female Teams

By
M Dowling
-
2
15

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has quickly reversed its policy. They will no longer allow transgender student-athletes to play on female teams. This is less than 24 hours since the president signed his executive order.

The decision was made after the Board of Governors met to revise their participation policy for transgender student-athletes.

“We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniformed eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions,  NCAA president Charlie Baker said. “To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear national standard. Women’s sports will be limited to student-athletes assigned female at birth.

Schools will still have the autonomy to determine who they will allow to participate. Still, if any of their women’s teams have an athlete or transition, they will no longer be eligible for NCAA women’s championships.

Watch the grifters fake away now that they can’t exploit a loophole.

Riley Gaines tied with the man pretending to be a woman, Lea Thomas. They gave the award to the man and Riley got nothing.


