Russia and Ukraine signal that they will talk to each other. President Trump’s peace negotiator is planning to unveil Washington’s proposal for an armistice at next week’s Munich Security Conference.

Under the motto “Peace Through Dialogue,” the conference at Munich has become a key platform for security talks and initiatives. Mr. Trump’s envoy, retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg, is to use the conference to outline a peace proposal to an expected audience of 350 security decision-makers from 70 countries.

“We will be speaking with Putin. Don’t we make too many compromises? Even the conversation with Putin is already a compromise,” Mr. Zelensky said Tuesday in an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” He also wants nuclear weapons and a million-man army.

“Nobody knows how this conversation will start and how it will end. Nobody knows, but we believe that President Trump wants to succeed in this situation.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian journalists yesterday: “Mr. Zelensky has big problems de jure in terms of his legitimacy, but even so, the Russian side remains open to negotiations.” He added of talks with the new administration in Washington, “There are indeed contacts between individual departments, and they have intensified recently.”

Zelensky is an illegitimate president but he’s all Ukraine has. He has canceled elections and political parties and put his opponents in prison. Some are missing.

