ND Attorney General Investigates Bill Gates’ Huge Farm Purchase

The North Dakota Attorney General’s office is investigating a land transaction involving one of the biggest farmland owners in America – billionaire globalist WEF guy, Bill Gates.

The office of the Attorney General sent out a letter asking the Red River Trust to confirm how the company plans to use the land. He also wants to know if it meets any of the exceptions to the North Dakota Corporate Farming Laws.

A corporation or LLC “found in violation” of the anti-corporate farming laws could face harsh penalties, such as a $100,000kfine and one year to divest the land.

Some reaction from the public has been very negative, according to local news KFYR.

“I’ve gotten a big earful on this from clear across the state, it’s not even from that neighborhood. Those people are upset, but there are others that are just livid about this,” said Commissioner Goehring.

IS IT LEGAL?

“The transfer of ownership to the trust breaks no North Dakota laws, but the buyers will need to prove it is not in violation of Corporate Farming Laws.

“Commissioner Goehring says there’s nothing illegal or unlawful about selling land to a billionaire, but many people feel they are being exploited by the ultra-rich who buy land in North Dakota but do not necessarily share the state’s values.”

Wrigley’s office informed the trust that all corporations or limited liability companies are strictly “prohibited from owning or leasing farmland or ranchland in the state of North Dakota” and “engaging in farming or ranching.”

“In addition, the law places certain limitations on the ability of trusts to own farmland or ranchland,” the letter said.

Red River Trust has 30 days to respond from June 21 to Kerrie Helm, the AG’s Corporate Farming Enforcement Division, about the farm purchase.

AgWeek revealed the trust spent $13.5 million on a 2,100-acre potato farm in Pembina County in November 2021, ZeroHedge reports via Blacklisted News.

HE’S BUYING UP FARMLAND

Mr. Gates is buying up farmland and he has connections with the CCP. He is currently the largest private owner of farmland.

GENETICALLY MANIPULATED CROPS TO DEVELOP BIOFUELS

His foundation is buying land to get people to subscribe to a specific type of plant-based diet to achieve social goals. It’s not to get Americans to eat what they want. Gates is manipulating the farmland.

Gates told Climate Science News he’s doing it to save the planet by working on biofuels. The Climate Science News reports that Gates will apparently use plant waste and biomass from his farmland to develop biofuels. This means biosludge from human waste will be spread on farms to grow more GMOs… all to “save the planet.”

GATES’ COLLABORATION WITH THE CCP

Even at Microsoft, Gates collaborated with the CCP. Recently, there was an event with The China Peoples’ Association for Friendship and Foreign Countries (CPAFFC). Gates helped organize it. This is where the deals go down, and their goals are nefarious, Natalie Winters of The National Pulse says.

The event – the China Agriculture Roundtable – was co-hosted by the CPAFFC and the U.S.-China Heartland Association (USCHA).

USCHA was founded by former Democrat Missouri Governor Bob Holden. It’s allegedly a “bipartisan organization. The collaborative is committed to building stronger ties between USHCA Region and the People’s Republic of China.” The USHCA region includes 20 states between the Great Lakes to the Gulf.

But USHCA appears to be used by CCP-controlled groups to get a foot in the door with American agricultural officials and company representatives.

CPAFFC and China United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) is another USHCA collaborator. They are part of Beijing’s United Front initiative, which aims to gain CCP influence in western institutions.

