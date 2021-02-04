ND bill would nullify Biden’s executive orders

A North Dakota bill introduced in the North Dakota House would create a mechanism to review presidential executive orders and end state cooperation with enforcement of certain orders determined to violate the U.S. Constitution. This process would set the stage to nullify some executive orders in effect in North Dakota.

This is the way we can fight back.

Nine Republicans introduced House Bill 1164 (HB1164) on Jan. 8.

It would require the state attorney general to review any presidential executive order not affirmed by a Congressional vote on the Legislative Management’s recommendation. Under the law, the state, its political subdivisions, and any publicly funded organization would be prohibited from implementing any executive order that restricts a person’s rights or that the attorney general determines to be unconstitutional during the review.

The law would cover executive orders that relate to the following:

a. Pandemics or other health emergencies;

b. The regulation of natural resources, including coal and oil;

c. The regulation of the agriculture industry;

d. The use of land;

e. The regulation of the financial sector related to environmental, social, or governance standards; or

f. The regulation of the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

That takes care of all of it.

