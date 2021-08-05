NEA sues mom for wanting records tied to CRT and Gender theory

















Nicole Solas, a South Kingstown, RI, the mom of a kindergartner tried to obtain school records about the school’s teaching of Critical Race Theory and Gender theory (delusional nonsense). They threatened to sue her. Legal Insurrection posted her story and it gained national attention.

They didn’t have to sue. The National Education Association, the country’s largest teachers’ union, is now suing the mother. They probably colluded, but that’s conjecture at this point.

They claim the records include private information between the school and the union, which is absurd. It’s all the more reason to secure the records. The teachers’ unions are communistic.

The school district doesn’t want anyone to know what goes on in their meetings. The mom filed a complaint with the Rhode Island attorney general.

This one mom is pitted against the combined weight of progressive administrators who have paid at least $5,000 so far to an outside consultant to run the policy-making committee, and now the teachers’ union.

Ms. Solas is now represented by the conservative Goldwater Institute. She filed her complaint with the Rhode Island attorney general after she was told she could not attend weekly meetings of the BIPOC Advisory Board. That’s a group that began meeting last September to propose new policies for hiring, athletics, discipline, and a host of other concerns for the K-12 public schools there.

What are they hiding?

The board is led by Robin Wildman, founder of Nonviolent Schools Rhode Island, who has been paid $7,474 for her services through June 30, according to school vendor records.

It is expected to finish its work by August, and thus far the South Kingstown School Committee has given preliminary approval to the Board’s proposed changes to its discrimination policy.

They’re not discriminating, but they will likely discriminate against white people after this.

In a May interview with The Collective, a left-wing bookstore and “organizing space” in Peace Dale, Rhode Island, Ms. Wildman said she approached the school district with the idea for a “BIPOC group that would look at policies and practices and make recommendations to create a more inclusive, antiracist district.” BIPOC is an acronym that stands for Black, Indigenous, and people of color, The Washington Times reported.

Where there is money to be made, one often finds corruption.

