Former President Trump slams WOKE USWNT team

















Former President Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) for being too “woke” to win gold after the soccer team lost to Canada in the semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze,” Trump said in a statement sent through his Save America PAC.

“Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has,” he added.

The U.S. team lost to Canada in the semifinal match on Monday and barely beat Australia on Thursday, 4-3, to win the bronze medal.

Trump also criticized anti-American star forward Megan Rapinoe, saying she played “terribly.” He referenced her purple hair. [She’s a showboater.]

“They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again,” Trump wrote. “The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!”

Rapinoe and her team represented Black Lives Matter, not the US. They wore BLM uniforms at one point. The angry team — save two — kneel to dishonor our flag, and — save one — they put their hands behind their backs or hold their hands down, to dishonor our nation overseas. The team suggests we are all racists and supports a violent, communist organization.

Why are they representing the USA?

