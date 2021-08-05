All you need to know about the unaffordable $1.2 Trillion infrastructure bill

















A bipartisan group of 20 senators introduced their $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Sunday. And 17 Republicans signed on to it with 50 Democrats.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has 2,702 pages, and was described by lead negotiator Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as a “historic investment in infrastructure.”

The definition of infrastructure sets a bizarre socialist precedent.

The package includes $550 billion in new spending. The rest is redirected spending that was already authorized by Congress.

Large portions of the redirected spending come from unused dollars allocated by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and other COVID-19 pandemic relief measures.

Why not give it back to the taxpayers? It’s still our tax dollars and they are using it to say it’s paid for – no kidding.

The government HAS NO MONEY.

At least $3 billion will come from unspent airline aid, Roll Call reported. Unspent unemployment benefits will cover $53 billion, $30 billion will come from unspent small business loans, and $353 million will come from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, according to The New York Times.

Those are our tax dollars secured under false pretenses.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is threatening to tank the agreement if Senate Democrats do not pass a $3.5 trillion socialist reconciliation package.

By passing the $1.2 Trillion, they are adding to the socialist agenda, making it easier for Democrats to get everything they want.

The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes:

More Wasted Dollars on the Unprofitable Amtrak

Amtrak will receive $32 billion for operations between the years 2022-2026, and $58 billion total. The state-owned corporation is a favorite of President Joe Biden, who was nicknamed “Amtrak Joe” for riding the train to work every day from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and making sure it was continually funded. Hunter was one of the directors with no qualifications for the job.

Amtrak received $1.7 billion from the ARP, which passed in March. Before the bailout money, it was $1.6 billion in debt.

Drunk Driving Prevention

They are going to force vehicle manufacturers to install a drunk driving device although drunk driving is not a big problem. It will make cars more expensive.

The bill “requires passenger motor vehicles manufactured after the effective date of such standard to be equipped with advanced drunk driving prevention technology.”

It’s a mandate with no funding.

Diversity Recruitment

The Department of Transportation will receive $20 million from 2023-2026 to increase “awareness of career opportunities in the transportation sector” and “diversity, including race, gender, ethnicity, veteran status, and socioeconomic status, of professionals in the transportation sector.”

No kidding. That’s for real.

The secretary of transportation will also be able to “establish a pilot program to demonstrate a national motor vehicle per-mile user fee.”

Highway Tear-downs

The bill allocates up to $1 billion for highway tear-downs, an equity provision for which Biden originally requested $20 billion. They say it’s to resolve the problem of the racist highways. It’s actually leftist climate change items.

Local Block Grants/Pork, Selling Out the Federal Taxpayer

Key senators who negotiated the agreement will receive billions of dollars in pork for their states.

The Department of Transportation will fund “necessary reconstruction” of the Alaska Highway, a 1,387 mile-long road first built in World War II. The legislation provides for “an applicable competitive grant program.” Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was part of the bipartisan group that negotiated the package.

She is selling out America to buy votes.

The Central Utah Project Completion Account gets $50 billion dollars. Mitt Romney is part of this deal. He is selling out the federal taxpayer for votes.

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman were members of the bipartisan group, and Manchin’s wife Gayle serves as a federal co-chair for the ARC. Republican West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who voted for it, previously negotiated directly with Biden on infrastructure, and Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell.

They are selling out their nation for $$$ for votes.

It’s bad enough only 47% of Americans pay federal taxes.

Check It Out

$50 million for ten “Transportation Resilience and Adaptation Centers of Excellence”, which will do climate change reports and engage “disadvantaged communities”. Again, you are f**king trash, @GOP pic.twitter.com/LqpcfZlzce — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Combatting human trafficking is infrastructure, apparently pic.twitter.com/tOe0FdljEJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Don’t forget this one:

Buried in the 2700 page infrastructure bill: pic.twitter.com/9IOPlXRQ1k — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 4, 2021

