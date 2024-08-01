Near Totalitarian Levels of Gaslighting

M DOWLING
“Kamala Harris was not a DEI hire, was not the border czar, and supports fracking, say the media. But Biden had promised a black woman VP, the media called Harris “border czar,” and she opposed fracking until a few days ago. We’re nearing totalitarian levels of media gaslighting,” journalist Michael Shellenberger said.

