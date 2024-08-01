Near Totalitarian Levels of Gaslighting

“Kamala Harris was not a DEI hire, was not the border czar, and supports fracking, say the media. But Biden had promised a black woman VP, the media called Harris “border czar,” and she opposed fracking until a few days ago. We’re nearing totalitarian levels of media gaslighting,” journalist Michael Shellenberger said.

Watch:

Media Gaslighting About Kamala Harris Nears Totalitarian Levels

We are being told to reject the evidence of our eyes and ears in favor of Party propaganda

Ever since Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party’s presumed presidential nominee, the news media have worked to correct… pic.twitter.com/t1NGPrqCMt

— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 1, 2024