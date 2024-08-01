Biological Man Beats Woman Boxer in Olympics, Then Mocks Her

Despite France’s rich history, the Olympics began with a freak show mocking Christians and promoting globalist Satanic views. It continues to disappoint. A female Olympian, an actual woman, was forced to fight a biological man for the title.

A deeply troubling video showed Italy’s Angela Carini being hit brutally by biological male Imane Khelif of Algeria. Less than a minute into the fight, Carini called time. Upon re-entering, she immediately took another punch and had to withdraw. She has a broken nose.

Khelif, who says he’s intersex, mocked Carini by patting her on the back as she cried. Then he fist-bumped his trainers. Carini is really the winner because she showed sportsmanship and left with honor. Khelif has no honor.

In a press conference afterward, Carini said she now suffers from “severe pain” in her nose from the initial punches. Then, she did something foolish. She did not call out her male opponent or the Olympic system.

“I felt a severe pain in my nose, and with the maturity of a boxer, I said ‘enough,’ because I didn’t want to, I didn’t want to, I couldn’t finish the match,” Carini said.

She really should have stood up for women. What was done to her is grossly unfair. Khelif is a man and should not be boxing a woman.

If she won’t stick up for herself, who will?


