Non-Citizens Will Get to Choose Our Next President

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

According to yet another report, non-citzens are registered to vote. Unless we do something to address this, non-citizens and millions of unvetted, anonymous people from foreign lands will vote in November.

We have people coming from countries that hate us and they might vote. Democrats have registered them at the border. Voting in the presidential election is based on an honor system.

Illegal aliens coming into this country are overwhelmingly voting for Marxist Kamala Harris.

Our only hope is that every right-leaning American gets out to vote.

I do believe Democrats have allowed open borders to swing the elections to the Democrats. They will do anything to retain power. If you want to comment either way, please do in the comment section.

This is in Georgia:

Watch the new Americans that Democrats have taking your place:


