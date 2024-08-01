Non-Citizens Will Get to Choose Our Next President

According to yet another report, non-citzens are registered to vote. Unless we do something to address this, non-citizens and millions of unvetted, anonymous people from foreign lands will vote in November.

We have people coming from countries that hate us and they might vote. Democrats have registered them at the border. Voting in the presidential election is based on an honor system.

Illegal aliens coming into this country are overwhelmingly voting for Marxist Kamala Harris.

Our only hope is that every right-leaning American gets out to vote.

I do believe Democrats have allowed open borders to swing the elections to the Democrats. They will do anything to retain power. If you want to comment either way, please do in the comment section.

This is in Georgia:

NON-CITIZENS REGISTERED IN GA Footage obtained by @realmuckraker shows numerous non-citizens admitting to being registered voters. A staggering 14% of the non-citizens spoken to admitted to being registered to voters. pic.twitter.com/0p38irDBZH — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 31, 2024

Watch the new Americans that Democrats have taking your place:

United States Invasion Route Exposed – FIRST EVER DOCUMENTARY REVEALING THE ENTIRE ILLEGAL ALIEN ROUTE FROM QUITO, ECUADOR TO THE UNITED STATES Muckraker followed the entire mass migration trail from Quito, Ecuador to the United States border, a journey which included: Crossing… pic.twitter.com/ZedZvUwcGK — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) January 16, 2024