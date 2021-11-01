Nearly 2,000 American Flights Grounded This Weekend — Too Windy

















Nearly 2,000 flights were unexpectedly canceled over the weekend, leaving passengers frustrated. The airline announced the cancellations were due to wind and COVID.

After the airlines mandated vaccines as per Joe Biden, American Airlines lost flight attendants, pilots, and ground staff. However, they claim the cancellations are due to wind gusts and the pandemic. They never mention the vaccine mandate.

The wind gusts are always mentioned, claiming flight attendants and pilots weren’t in the right places.

In August, Spirit Airlines had 2,800 flights canceled and said it was bad weather and staff shortages. They didn’t say there was a work slowdown.

In early October, Southwest Airlines canceled about 2,000 flights and lost about $75 million. They blamed thin staffing. However, the CEO then announced they won’t fire any unvaccinated workers. The problem has been alleviated.

The airlines report they are rebuilding after COV and staff haven’t yet returned to full force. The union says the airlines have tried to force flight attendants to work beyond monthly limits on work hours.

Never do they mention the mandate, just staffing due to COV and the weather.

