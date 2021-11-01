Unholy Alliance of Big Pharma and the FDA

















Okay Too many members of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisory committee have financial ties to Pfizer. The FDA has too many employees in charge who are compromised by Big Pharma.

The FDA just voted unanimously to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” in children as young as five, and their conflicts of interest are of concern. They didn’t approve the very similar Moderna or the traditional vaccine JJ.

National File published the story.

“… the meeting roster shows that numerous members of the committee and temporary voting members have worked for Pfizer or have major connections to Pfizer,” reported National File about the compromised FDA committee.

“Members include a former vice president of Pfizer Vaccines, a recent Pfizer consultant, a recent Pfizer research grant recipient, a man who mentored a current top Pfizer vaccine executive, a man who runs a center that gives out Pfizer vaccines, the chair of a Pfizer data group, a guy who was proudly photographed taking a Pfizer vaccine, and numerous people who are already on the record supporting Coronavirus vaccines for children.”

There is also recent FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. He now sits on the board of directors at Pfizer.

Dr. Zelenko similarly reported on the compromised commissioners.

Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA Commissioner resigned and went to Pfizer to serve on the Board.

Gottlieb as FDA Commissioner and resigned. Now he is the Chief Medical Officer for Moderna.

The following is a list of the compromised panel of advisers from National File:

Acting Chair Arnold S. Monto was a paid consultant at Pfizer as recently as 2018.

Steve Pergam received the Pfizer “vaccine” and was featured getting and promoting it by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

Committee member Archana Chatterjee worked on a research project involving vaccines for infants that took place from 2018-2020 and was sponsored by Pfizer.

Myron Levine has mentored numerous U.S. post-doctoral fellows, and one of his proteges is Raphael Simon, Pfizer’s senior director of vaccine research and development.

James Hildreth, a temporary voting member, made a financial interest disclosure stating that he accepted $1.5 million while serving as president at Meharry Medical College, which administers Pfizer’s covid injections.

Geeta K. Swamy chairs the “Independent Data Monitoring Committee for the Pfizer Group B Streptococcus Vaccine Program,” which is sponsored by Pfizer. Swamy was also listed by Duke University as “a co-investigator for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial.”

Gregg Sylvester used to work as vice president at Pfizer Vaccines where he launched numerous vaccines for the company, including one for children.

Other “temporary voting members,” include Ofer Levy of Boston Children’s Hospital, Eric Rubin, Jay Portnoy and Melinda Wharton, are all outspoken in their support for injecting children with Pfizer’s covid jabs.

The FDA’s rubber stamp for Big Pharma is showing.

Big Pharma Seems to Own the FDA and Congress

Dr. Raeford Brown, a pediatric anesthesia specialist at the UK Kentucky Children’s Hospital and chair of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Committee on Analgesics and Anesthetics, has been openly critical of big pharma and the lack of proper oversight from the FDA.

Brown does not think that anything will come out of it “because Congress is owned by pharma.”

Big Pharma has way too much power and influence. The FDA is a joke.

