Nearly $2B Tax $$$ funneled to Planned Parenthood, a Private Org

A new U.S. Government Accountability (GAO) study released in response to a request from U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Congressman Chris Smith (R-N.J.) reveals that nearly $2 billion in federal taxpayer funding has been funneled to big abortion providers between FY2019-FY2021. It was mostly given to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood also picked off $90.4 million that the organization illegally siphoned via the Paycheck Protection Program.

The report, which was commissioned by Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Chris Smith, found that Planned Parenthood, a private organization, received $1.78 billion over the three-year period. During that period, Planned Parenthood performed 1.11 million abortions.

Most of the funding was disbursed through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the pro-life summary said.

Regardless of opinions about abortion, these agencies shouldn’t be doling out our money to private organizations, especially if they’re politicized.

Why do these agencies have this kind of money, making them powerful rogue arms of government in their own right?

READ THE REPORT HERE

