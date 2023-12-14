Mayor Wu Brings Woke Segregation to Boston

The racist Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, invited only the Electeds of Color to a Holiday Party on Wednesday, December 13th.

The only problem is it was accidentally sent to everyone, and her aide had to tell the white electeds not to attend. One white council member called it “divisive.”

The body includes seven white councilors and six of color.

Denise DosSantos, Wu’s director of City Council relations, sent out the invite on behalf of Wu and fifteen minutes later apologized to the white people who received it. They were not to attend.

“I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow,” DosSantos, a Cape Verdean Black woman, wrote. “I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

The party was still on, and only black council members were invited.

We now have Woke segregation. Great job, Wu. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words fall on deaf ears with these woke racists.

Boston, the home of racist Harvard. Makes sense. Great clown world characters.

Segregation is back, and it’s woke. https://t.co/V9WiCNNalQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 13, 2023

Related