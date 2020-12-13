Nearly 4,000 non-citizens voted in Nevada

A share in the sovereignty of the state, which is exercised by the citizens at large, in voting at elections is one of the most important rights of the subject, and in a republic ought to stand foremost in the estimation of the law. ~ Alexander Hamilton, The Papers of Alexander Hamilton, Harold C. Syrett, ed. (New York, Columbia University Press, 1962), Vol III, pp. 544-545.

Subpoenaed Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) records suggest that nearly 4,000 illegal aliens cast votes in the 2020 general election. The state’s GOP had requested the records.

The DMV automatically registers every person to vote who obtains a driver’s license. Non-citizens can get driver’s licenses in Nevada.

Jesse Kamzol, an expert engaged by the Republicans as part of an election lawsuit, matched the 110,164 non-citizen records from the DMV against Nevada’s voter file.

Kamzol determined, with “high to mid-high confidence,” that 6,260 non-citizens were registered to vote and 3,987 non-citizens had voted.

There could be false positives, but it is enough to investigate unless you are Bill Barr who sees, hears, says nothing.

“One of our most basic checks in the electoral process, that this sacred right is limited to those with the privilege and responsibilities of citizenship, was subverted by the DMV,” the Nevada Republican Party said in a statement.

“And where are our law enforcement officers? We found this evidence without the help of our Top Cop in Nevada. Attorney General Ford: why are you not investigating voter fraud? You’ve made your position very public, saying that you will investigate and prosecute voter fraud.

“Yet, we have blatant vote-buying, non-citizens receiving and casting ballots, deceased voters, people voting twice, etc., and you choose partisan politics to ignore the hundreds of pages of evidence while continuing the narrative that there was NO fraud.”

The lawsuit also alleged that more than 60,000 people voted twice or were not Nevada residents.

During oral arguments, Jesse Binnall, the plaintiffs’ attorney, described a witness who alleged that the memory disks had the vote tallies inexplicably changed overnight.

Read the sworn statements on this link.

THERE WILL BE NO JUDICIARY RELIEF

None of the courts will hear the evidence. Instead, they find excuses such as you filed too late or you don’t have standing.

More evidence the court REFUSED to hear and our law enforcement & officials REFUSE to investigate: non-citizens voting! Read more here: https://t.co/eTRlWlPn7G pic.twitter.com/4bfpFate2e — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) December 12, 2020