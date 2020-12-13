Everyone in America must become Mossyrock

People never give up their liberties but under some delusion. ~ Edmund Burke

We can’t take too much more abuse by politicians in New York since they are bankrupting our small businesses. People need to come together and fight. We need to be Mossyrock and unite in peaceful rebellion. It’s not enough to rally.

In Washington State, Mossyrock’s entire city has united in defying the COVID-19 dictatorial fiats of the State Governor Jay Inslee. This is how people can win.

The power of government comes from the people, and if the people lead, the politicians must follow. Right now, in the absence of leadership by the people, the rulers have taken control.

Government has no power without the people.

We must withdraw our consent. Consent comes from the people. If we unite into big groups, they won’t destroy us any longer. If we unite restaurants, for example, we can keep them open. In Staten Island, one tavern owner is on the hook. If all the restaurants got together and opened, they would not be able to take them all down. Anyone can unite these people, and someone must.

We need civil disobedience. People don’t need to be this terrified of the virus. If we social distance, we are doing what we can. There is no science behind most of the arbitrary rules by the rulers.

They are picking us off one by one, and we must unite to fight this. Everything going on right now is by fiat. That has to stop. These aren’t laws, and we are not pawns.

Fight now or become subjects, subjects of the whims of some bottom-feeding politicians.

Watch:

