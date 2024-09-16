Nearly 500 State & Local Officials Want More ‘Refugees’

Even the Germans are closing their borders now. Still, the Democrats in America and the Biden-Harris administration keep the gates wide open without any complaints from corporate left-wing media. They do this as they taunt Russia and consider escalating the war. They also have massive hatred brewing in the Middle East.

Now, we have nearly 500 state and local elected officials in all 50 states demanding millions more [fake] refugees. We get these refugees from countries that hate us. It is allegedly bipartisan, but we didn’t go through the list to determine how many RINOs have signed up.

The WelcomingRefugees2025 leftists sent an open letter urging mentally impaired Joe Biden to “strengthen the U.S. resettlement program to improve our capacity to welcome, enable our communities to more nimbly provide humanitarian protection, and preserve the United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) for years to come.”

They claim [mostly fake] refugees contribute to our economy, and 2.4 million need an urgent placement here in the States. We probably have 50 million already.

The letter came from the furthest left organizations, which don’t like us very much and do not have our best interests at heart.

It was organized by the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) and the Refugee Advocacy Lab (an initiative of Refugees International, IRAP, and Refugee Congress) in partnership with Amnesty International USA and Church World Service (CWS).

The letter claims that 50 states and D.C. officials strongly support welcoming more refugees into their communities. They claim it is “reflecting the viewpoints of the majority of American voters.”

It’s not what most Americans want.

We know that the UN screens many of the so-called refugees coming in. They hand debit cards out to mobs of illegals on the border. The UN has buses for them at the Darien Gap. And we know that millions of those who have poured in across the border are military-age men.

That leads one to believe this could be true:


