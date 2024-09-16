If Harris Wins, Tony West Continues Reparations for Non-Whites

One of the important issues currently ignored if Kamala Harris wins in November concerns her sister Maya’s husband, Tony West. West is Kamala Harris’s Brother-in-Law and Campaign adviser. He will also be part of her administration, and he is tied to “honest graft” and extremely unnecessary reparations for all non-white people.

This man looks like competition for FX founder Sam Bankman Fried.

One aspect of West’s scheme is to launder funds through left-wing outlets and then expect some of those funds to be returned to him.

No one has asked Kamala if he has ties to her fundraising, which is over $500,000,000.

Then head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, he invented a new form of what 19th-early 20th centuries Tammany boss George Washington Plunkett famously called “Honest Graft.”

It was simple.

Until 1977, Congress had to approve any settlement of a civil suit against the Federal government over $100,000.

[…]

Then, in 2009, Tony West took over the department’s Civil Division, the division that litigates and settles lawsuits.

Once West arrived, his deputy emailed colleagues asking “can you explain to Tony the best way to allocate some money toward an organization of our choosing?”

Settlements became the vehicle for paying off political allies.

An example:

For example, in late 2010, after a Supreme Court victory, DOJ lawyers were on the cusp of winning a decade-long fight against discrimination claims by 91 Hispanic and female farmers.

That’s when West intervened and, as The New York Times put it, “engineered a stunning turnabout.”

DOJ agreed to a $1.33 billion settlement which included thousands of farmers who had never claimed bias.

The deal was made over the “vehement objections” of the department’s career lawyers.

The Times’s investigative report described West’s settlement as a “runaway train, driven by racial politics . . . and law firms that stand to gain more than $130 million in fees.”

The projected settlement size ballooned to over $4.4 billion as additional plaintiffs were added, including Native American farmers.

Before West began his tenure, even though settlements were kept secret, the government kept them reasonable.

The Gift That Keeps on Giving

Timothy Pigford, a soybean and corn producer from NC sued the US Dept of Agriculture in 1997. His lawsuit cited years of racial discrimination as the main reason why he and many others were denied loans, eventually becoming the largest civil rights settlement in US history, totaling over $2 billion.

On July 31, 2024, the Biden-Harris Administration announced it has issued payments to eligible applicants under the Inflation Reduction Act’s Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP). The program aims to provide financial assistance to farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who experienced discrimination before January 2021.

This is what she will do as president: pay off everyone she thinks white people harmed.

Expect this type of legal criminality to occur under a Harris regime.