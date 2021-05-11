Nearly half of all women still fail Army’s new fitness test

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Nearly half of the Army’s female soldiers have failed the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), while only a tiny fraction of their male counterparts fell short of the military standards, a Monday report shows.

The Internal Army figures from April indicate that 44% of women failed the ACFT since its introduction in October 2020, Military.com reported. Conversely, only 7% of male soldiers have not passed the test.

Women aren’t even achieving a good score. Only 66 women scored above 500 points (a really good score), compared to 31,978 men. an average score for women is 389.

This is a new test (see below).

It sounds like women are deficits on the battlefield and should be removed unless they can pass the test.

The Army replaced the leg tucks on the test so the women would do better and they have done better, so what will they eliminate next to pretend women are fit enough for combat?

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply