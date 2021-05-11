HFPA Prez told the truth about BLM & they’re now under attack









On the same day that NBC announced it would no longer host the awards ceremony, the Golden Globes, due to concerns about diversity, Tom Cruise did the ultimate in virtue signaling. He sent back his Golden Globes.

A small gesture from mega-wealthy, much-honored Cruise.

The virtue signalers, politically correct cowards, and equity madmen are demanding more diversity in our once united country.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Several other major companies, including Amazon, Netflix, and WarnerMedia, plan to boycott the HFPA, which runs the Golden Globes.

Other actors are getting down on HFPA also.

THIS IS WHY IT HAPPENED

The organization attracted scrutiny after HFPA’s then-president, Philip Berk, shared an article via email that called Black Lives Matter a “racist hate movement.”

It is, but truth doesn’t matter.

“Effective immediately, Phil Berk is no longer a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” HFPA said in an April 20 statement.

However, they apparently don’t have any black members. That is a real problem. We don’t want to diminish that. Hollywood was racist for a long time. However, it started when Berk criticized the absolutely awful BLM.

The 86-member HFPA voted last week to make changes designed to increase its diversity after a profile of the organization in the Los Angeles Times called attention to its lack of black members.

BLM is a communist, black supremacist organization that spews hate towards police, the nuclear family, and the United States on a constant basis. That’s their platform.

Early figures showed the 2021 Golden Globes, which aired in late February, attracted record-low viewership, and final data revealed a total of 6.9 million viewers watched the ceremony, as compared with the 18.3 million people who tuned in in 2020.

The reason is more likely that half the nation is turned off to the Leftists in Hollywood helping to ruin the nation.

ORIGINS OF BLACK LIVES MATTER

BLM launched with a faux police abuse case

BLM launched in 2013 with a Twitter hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter, after neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman was acquitted in the Trayvon Martin killing.

Radical Left activists Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi claim credit for the slogan and hashtag.

Following the Michael Brown shooting in August 2014, Dream Defenders, an organization led by Working Families Party (ACORN) activist and Occupy Wall Street anarchist Nelini Stamp, popularized the phrase “Hands Up–Don’t Shoot!” which has since become BLM’s widely recognized slogan.

Garza, Cullors, and Tometi all work for front groups of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), one of the four largest radical Left organizations in the country.

The others are the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism (CCDS). Nelini Stamp’s ACORN—now rebranded under a variety of different names—works with all four organizations, and Dream Defenders is backed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and others.

FRSO is a hereditary descendant of the New Communist Movement, which was inspired by Mao and the many communist revolutions throughout the world in the 1960s and 1970s.

FRSO split into two separate groups in 1999, FRSO/Fight Back and FRSO/OSCL (Freedom Road Socialist Organization/Organizaci?n Socialista del Camino para la Libertad). Black Lives Matter and its founders are allied with the latter group. Future references to FRSO in this article refer to FRSO/OSCL.

FRSO is comprised of dozens of groups. The radical Left model is based on alliances of many organizations that are working on separate issues but dedicated ultimately to the same thing: overthrowing our society in order to replace it with a hardcore socialist (read communist) one.

THE GOAL

Their goal is to make it look like everyone feels this way and you are on the wrong side of history if you don’t follow along.

As Stamp has said, “we are actually trying to change the capitalist system we have today because it’s not working for any of us.”

Related