Warning letter sent to our king from 6 states’ attorneys general

Attorney General MorriseyWV led a six-state coalition in notifying King Biden, I mean Joe Biden, they’ll be on guard against federal overreach, and to be mindful of the U.S. Constitution’s separation of powers, and authority of sovereign states relative to that of the federal government.

Biden has already passed fundamentally-transformative executive orders and actions.

Biden is unilaterally legislating and has completely ignored Congress. The Democrats control both the House and Senate yet Joe Biden is moving full speed ahead issuing 44 executive fiats in one week.

More executive orders on immigration are coming next week, just in time for the foreigners piling up at our border and flying in. Haitians have already begun the flood to come.

Congress is going to completely ignore Republicans as they have made clear with the $1.9 trillion so-called aid package that mostly aids their leftist causes and their socialist agenda.

Attorneys general of Texas, Mississippi, West Virginia, Arkansas, Montana, and Indiana, signed a letter to Joe Biden reminding him that a US president has “limited power.”

The top lawyers of each state argued “State Attorneys General, in particular, serve as an important check and balance as the President carries out his constitutional charges.”

“Under the Constitution, the principal political control of our government is entrusted not to the President, but to the carefully constructed Congress which serves as both sail and anchor of the federal ship of state,” they wrote. “Congress writes the laws and the President and his officers are limited under the Constitution to the role of faithfully carrying them out.”

“But a president is not a Prime Minister or a King and must respect that his constitutional office is a limited Chief Executive, not the supreme authority of the state,” they wrote, adding that “overreaching and defying Congress will not be rewarded or succeed.”

“The President is obliged by oath to obey the laws enacted by Congress. Statutory roadblocks and constraints are not mere opportunities for creative lawyering or administrative gamesmanship.”

Press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it and lied. It wasn’t out of context since the principle is the same no matter the context. She’s so full of it:

