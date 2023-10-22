Neil Oliver on the Anarchy Loosed Upon the World

Neil Oliver talks about the elites, the evildoers who went from a pandemic to the daily theft of our freedoms, and their easy slide into wars that the US cannot fight simultaneously. He said we are all together on this path of irreversible change that we are forced down. Anarchy is loosed upon the world, and the voice of innocence is drowned.

“We cannot and must not turn blind eyes or deaf ears to any wrong. We must maintain the courage to stand side by side against evil, any evil perpetrated by anyone. In the end, all I can say to all those hoping for the best while watching the worst is, I hear you!”

There are more good people than evil, and we have each other, and many of us have God. As long as we live, there’s hope. Just don’t let them take your soul.

Related