Nigel Farage Describes Shock in the UK That The US Really Has a Deep State

M Dowling
Nigel Farage in an interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room discusses the FBI raid on the home of President Donald Trump.  Mr. Farage describes the bewilderment in the U.K. Many, for the first time, see that the US Justice Systems are truly politicized and there is a Deep State in the United States. Is it a banana republic, he asks, what is it? Farage called it “disgusting” and “appalling.” He believes the Democrats have overstepped the mark.

