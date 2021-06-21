Nellis Air base held 1st-ever drag show as Russia, China ROFLAO



















Nellis Air Force Base and the 99th Air Base Wing hosted its first-ever drag show Thursday, June 17, at the Nellis Club. It’s not the first airbase to do this, however. Kadena did it.

What if they brought a stripper in? Would that be the end of their careers?

The event was sponsored by a private organization and provided an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the history and significance of drag performance art within the LGBT+ community.

I guess they really need to know this…because?

The announcement read: Ensuring our ranks reflect and are inclusive of the American people is essential to the morale, cohesion, and readiness of the military. Nellis Air Force Base is committed to providing and championing an environment that is characterized by equal opportunity, diversity, and inclusion.

The drag queen show came to light after Air Force veteran podcaster “BK” posted a digital flyer for the event that read: “DRAG-U-NELLIS” and “CLASS IS IN SESSION.” It was then reported by Breitbart.

Stuff like this is what you show your eighteen and nineteen age teenage warriors the night before the flag goes up.

I guess the airmen at @NellisAFB have completely mastered air and ground combat so they can relax with an event that has grown men in dresses twerking; very cool! — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) June 18, 2021

Russia — no drag queens, just men, and their jets:

China — no drag queens, just more men and jets:

