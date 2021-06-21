Trans Olympic BMXer said in 2020 she wanted to win to burn the US flag



















Progressive Democrats are ruining everything they touch. They are well on their way to destroying the Olympics, at least for women who worked so hard to win these championships.

Olympic officials changed the rules so biological men can compete against women. One of those men is transgender BMX rider Chelsea Wolfe who once said she wanted to win the Olympics so she could burn the American flag on the podium.

Fox News found the comment on Facebook.

Anyone who threatens to burn their country’s flag on an Olympic stage should be disqualified and Wolfe has made that statement. Where are the officials?

Wolfe, who transitioned in 2014, made the comments on Facebook in March of 2020. The comments were recently discovered by Fox News.

“My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium,” Wolf said on Facebook while reacting to former President Trump’s position on trans women competing against biological females in sports. “This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children.”

Wolfe defended the post and claimed this is not proof that she hates America.

Huh?

“Anyone who thinks that I don’t care about the United States is sorely mistaken,” Wolfe told Fox News. “One of the reasons why I work so hard to represent the United States in international competition is to show the world that this country has morals and values, that it’s not all of the bad things that we’re known for. I take a stand against fascism because I care about this country, and I’m not going to let it fall into the hands of fascists after so many people have fought and sacrificed to prevent fascism from taking hold abroad. As a citizen who wants to be proud of my home country, I’m sure as hell not going to let it take hold here.”

Fascism comes from the Left. This person is very confused.

