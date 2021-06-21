Breaking…Project Veritas has another one live on-air, this time it’s CBS!

Another one! Like the Fox weather lady, CBS’s weather lady said live on-air, after she wished everyone a Happy Father’s Day, that she will sit down with Project Veritas to discuss discrimination CBS is forcing on its employees. She has worked at CBS Detroit for nine years.

She has recordings, emails, and evidence journalism was practiced in an unethical way.”

Ms. Moss is a famous Emmy-nominated journalist and meteorologist.

Fox 26 meteorologist Ivory Hecker just did the same thing and plans to report independently.

Watch:

Ivory Hecker is hearing from other insiders that they are unhappy. She’s calling for people to come forward.


