Breaking…Project Veritas has another one live on-air, this time it’s CBS!



















Another one! Like the Fox weather lady, CBS’s weather lady said live on-air, after she wished everyone a Happy Father’s Day, that she will sit down with Project Veritas to discuss discrimination CBS is forcing on its employees. She has worked at CBS Detroit for nine years.

She has recordings, emails, and evidence journalism was practiced in an unethical way.”

Ms. Moss is a famous Emmy-nominated journalist and meteorologist.

Fox 26 meteorologist Ivory Hecker just did the same thing and plans to report independently.

Watch:

BREAKING: CBS 62 Insider April Moss BLOWS WHISTLE on Network ‘Discrimination’ On-Air During Weather Report “I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas…”#CBS62Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/Lz08OaUNjU — Jacek Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 21, 2021

Ivory Hecker is hearing from other insiders that they are unhappy. She’s calling for people to come forward.

I’m hearing from more newsroom insiders who are sick of corporate leadership pressuring them out of doing real journalism. If you’re an insider thinking of speaking out, know that James O’Keefe and I & millions of Americans have your back. Send me an email: ivoryhecker@gmail.com — Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker) June 17, 2021

Related

















