Netanyahu Won’t Drag Trump Into War, But He Could Go Willingly

President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with TIME at the White House on April 22. During the interview, Trump discussed a wide range of issues, including his trade war and the economy, immigration, presidential power, and the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“[Netanyahu] may go into a war. But we’re not getting dragged in. You asked if he’d drag me in, like I’d go in unwillingly. No, I may go in very willingly if we can’t get a deal. If we don’t make a deal, I’ll be leading the pack.”

Time’s lightly edited transcript:

Time: Are you worried Netanyahu will drag you into a war?

Trump: No.

Time: Let’s talk about some of the issues with universities—

Trump: By the way, he may go into a war. But we’re not getting dragged in.

Time: The U.S. will stay out of it if Israel goes into it?

Trump: No, I didn’t say that. You asked if he’d drag me in, like I’d go in unwillingly. No, I may go in very willingly if we can’t get a deal. If we don’t make a deal, I’ll be leading the pack.

Trump said he believes he will soon strike a deal with Iran without having to physically attack the country, adding he could meet with the country’s president or Supreme Leader to negotiate an end to its funding of anti-Israeli terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

“When Biden came and he took off all the sanctions, he let China and everybody else buy all the oil, Iran developed $300 billion in cash over a four-year period,” Trump said. “They started funding terror again, including Hamas. Hamas was out of business. Hezbollah was out of business. Iran had no money under me. I blame the Biden administration because they allowed Iran to get back into the game without working a deal.”

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email