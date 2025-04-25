As the US meets with Russia to complete peace plans, Russia drones Kyiv, and Ukraine isn’t making deals. The two nations have gone back and forth on a ceasefire.

At 4:26 pm Friday, Zelensky insisted that he wants Patriots and air defense systems. He appears to have zero interest in peace as his army collapses.

I held a Staff meeting. Today, there was also a separate report from the Minister of Defense. The top priority is air defense — securing systems and missile supplies for them. Our agreements with partners. Contracts. Our readiness to produce air defense systems in Ukraine and… pic.twitter.com/wL0nAdzsu4 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 25, 2025

Kyiv Mayor Disagrees with Zelensky

Kyiv mayor and former boxing champion Vitali Klitschko has conceded that his country may have to give up territory to Russia if it wants to achieve a peace deal — a major departure from the policies of his country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Reportedly, Klitschko and Zelensky often knock heads, but Klitschko sounds realistic.

Ukraine has nothing to bargain with, and no one is pointing the finger at the people who talked Ukraine into this mess. Russia is to blame for the occasion, but the horrendous US-EU policies caused Ukraine to lose one-fifth of the country, including Crimea.

President Trump has said Crimea stays with Russia. He isn’t going to re-litigate what went on under Barack Obama. At the time, Obama said the Crimeans were Russian and allegedly 97% voted to stay with Russia.

In his long post on Friday, Zelensky said that while Ukraine had agreed to the Trump administration’s proposed ceasefire 45 days ago, “Russia rejects all of this. That is why this cannot be resolved without pressure. Pressure on Russia is necessary.”

Serhiy Leshchenko, an adviser in Zelenskyy’s office, told the BBC that the comments on ceding territory earlier Friday by Klitschko were “counterproductive.”

Klitschko told the BBC early in the day, when discussing ceasefire options, that “one of the scenarios is to give up territory.”

“It’s not fair,” he added, “but for the peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution, temporary.”

The US and Putin are now meeting in Moscow to try to establish peace with Ukraine. President Trump’s envoy Witcoff has arrived. Unfortunately, Zelensky has made it clear he’s only interested in war. That’s why the US needs to walk away from Ukraine.pic.twitter.com/nQ8bCXvtib — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 25, 2025

Russia has relentlessly droned Kiev, and Donald Trump told them to stop, noting that he is pressuring Russia in meetings.

President Zelensky has stalled negotiations by refusing to agree to any loss of land to Russia, including Crimea. He also insists on NATO or the US stationing troops in his country. Trump will agree to a minerals deal that will bring companies and security into the country.

Russia invaded over biolabs and the US presence in Ukraine, along with Zelensky calling for membership in NATO and the EU.

Russia doesn’t want the US or NATO on its border.

