Netflix normalizes pedophilia with new film

Netflix is evil. They are now normalizing pedophilia. The company will soon release the film, Cuties, that revolves around the lives of sexualized dancing pre-teens.

According to the company, it’s about 11-year-old named Amy who joins the dancers at school called ‘the cuties.’ Amy begins to realize her burgeoning feminity. That upsets her mother and her values, the promotion states.

This is the photo from the movie promotion:

Screen Daily writes that the movie is “explicitly designed to shock mature audiences into contemplation of today’s destruction of innocence.” It describes the “outrageous musical montages involving close-up crotch shots of pouting pre-teens.”

And the trailer for this French film is even worse: