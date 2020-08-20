Joe wouldn’t give Kamala a bus to school but now he’s AWESOME

Democrats are the party of ‘we’re not Trump.’ They are also the party of billionaires, globalism, and secularism. Republicans are back where they should be as the party of the blue-collar, middle-class voter and small businesspeople.

Biden’s message is ‘build back better.’ Who, what, how, when, by what means? We don’t know. It’s meaningless.

Democrats messaging was vague and obtuse these past few days during their convention, but we did learn again that they definitely want our guns. They opened with it. don’t forget, Joe Biden said Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke would be in charge of his gun-grabbing policy. Beto, the fake Hispanic said he wants to go door-to-door to grab guns.

THEY WANT YOUR GUNS

The awful third night of the DNC opened with a message about grabbing everyone’s guns and raising taxes for climate change, which is aimed at overturning capitalism. Mobs are terrorizing people and police are neutralized unless they are arresting lawful protesters. At the same time, many want to defund the police.

We aren’t getting any policy discussions at their convention, but their goals are in their 92-page platform.

It’s not just guns. They want to start obliterating prisons and law enforcement.

Democrats want a world without police, without prisons, and without virtually any sort of law enforcement. These are today’s Democrats. This is Joe Biden’s America. pic.twitter.com/cb8XgHJPWp — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2020



Joe Biden recently told a handicapped man during one Q&A for Now This that police have become the “enemy” and that he “proposed” defunding the police, meaning he would take money, not all, from the police departments.

Since then, he has said several times he doesn’t want to defund the police. Unfortunately — and this is the problem — the hard left will push him left and he will move.

Pramila Jayapal is hard left and explained that she knows they “can significantly push” Joe Biden to “do things he hadn’t signed on to before” and that he is “movable.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said it’s easier to change a party from within, meaning the Democrat Party, than to start a new one. That is what is going on.

As Erick Erickson tweeted today, “…Democrats really do want to take my guns, let people kill kids, and force Christians into servitude for values they find abhorrent.”

HO HUM HARRIS & THE DEM MESSAGE

Harris wasn’t in Iowa, she went virtual. She was preoccupied with walking back her comments during the primary when she suggested Biden advanced racism, cozy-upped to racists, and wouldn’t let girls like her have a bus to school. But he is just awesome now, only months after she said all that.

Since she leveled a senile elderly man during the primary, Democrats thought she was the key to destroying Mike Pence. Uh, no.

Her speech was stilted and emotionless. The press is mostly ignoring her today.

We do know what she stands for, however:

Meet Phony Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s new liberal handler. She supports: Bernie’s socialist healthcare scheme

Banning private insurance

Benefits for illegals

Ban on fracking

AOC’s socialist Green New Deal

No death penalty for cop killers

Gun confiscationpic.twitter.com/A0vuOiCtor — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 12, 2020