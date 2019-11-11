Never-Trumper Alex Vindman out at NSC after his detail ends

Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, the Army clerk who recently testified against the President, during the impeachment inquiry, will be moved out of the NSC. The announcement was made on Face the Nation by the new National Security Advisor.

He hasn’t been fired, and will just leave when his detail is up. It’s a natural rotation, but he probably won’t be missed.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien told reporter Margaret Brennan that they are “streamlining the National Security Council. It got bloated to like two hundred and thirty-six people from- up from 100 in the Bush administration under President Obama. We’re streamlining the National Security Council. There are people that are detailed from different departments and agencies. My understanding is he’s- is that Colonel Vindman is- is detailed from the Department of Defense. So, everyone who’s detailed at the NSC, people are going to start going back to their own departments and we’ll bring in new folks.”

Vindman’s going back to the Department of Defense. All embeds need to be moved out. It’s new leadership and O’Brien probably wants his own people. He wants to get it down to 100 people as it was under Condi Rice.

NSC Was No Longer Just the NSC

“We don’t need to recreate the Department of Defense, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security over at the White House. We’ve got great diplomats and soldiers and- and folks that can- that do that work for us in the departments,” O’Brien said.

Brennan wanted to know if he was going to be retaliated against and O’Brien said he never retaliated against anyone. Everyone’s time comes to an end.

VINDMAN HAS SKELETONS IN HIS CLOSET

In a series of tweets at the end of August, Lt. Col. Hickman once had to verbally reprimand him for mocking American culture to Russians at a training session and for other inappropriate comments and behaviors. He was making the U.S. soldiers uncomfortable.

The media is now trying to damage Lt. Col. Hickman’s reputation for revealing this side of Vindman’s character.

Hickman is a wounded warrior who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq and received multiple combat medals—including the Purple Heart. He took medical leave from the service in 2017 due to complications from his injuries and now resides near Tampa, Florida. reported.

In addition to the Purple Heart, Hickman also received an Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Stars, Iraq Campaign Medal with three Stars, Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Action Badge, Air Assault Badge, two Bronze Stars, Legion of Merit, four Meritorious Service Medals, five Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, and a NATO Medal, American Greatness reports.

THE ANGRY LEFT

Angry leftists are ready to stir up another scandal.

BREAKING: Trump has fired Lt Col Vindman, whose damning testimony confirmed Trump tried to bribe and extort Ukraine. This firing is an abuse of power and another impeachable offense. Trump retaliated against an American patriot, on Veteran’s Day weekend. Disgusting and pathetic. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 11, 2019

Talking Points Memo leftist Josh Marshall is looking for a conspiracy.

So a bit of a mystery here. In his appearance this morning on CBS NSA O’Brien clearly and I think intentionally suggested that Lt Col Vindman was being sent back to the Pentagon after his testimony. He couched it in noting that most NSC staffers are detailed from other … — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 11, 2019

This union guy is infuriated.

Nothing says #HappyVeteransDay more than firing a Purple Heart Recipient!! I have a problem with a draft-dodging, illegitimate con, being able to fire the good soldier! #VetsForImpeachment #VetsAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/iYAwErrmkF — O’reo (@OReasonStands) November 11, 2019

Occupy Democrats’ writer is flipping mad:

Unsurprisingly (but that doesn’t make it even 1% right), the White House is firing Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council in retaliation for his truthful testimony to the House #ImpeachmentInquiry. This is WRONG.#ImpeachmentTaskForce pic.twitter.com/j598rSDFLt — Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 11, 2019